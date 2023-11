Koo made all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

Koo made a season-high six kicks during the Week 9 loss, including two 50-yard field goals. He's made 15 kicks (11 field goals) over his last three games and hasn't missed since Week 3. While the Falcons' offense can sputter at times, Koo remains one of the more consistent placekickers in the NFL and is a strong fantasy option on a weekly basis.