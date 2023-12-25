Koo made all five of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 29-10 win over the Colts.

Koo missed a 49-yard attempt in the second quarter, but it was negated by an offsides penalty. He finished that drive with a 23-yard chip shot and ended the first half with a 47-yarder. He added three more field goals (41, 35 and 25) in the second half as Atlanta extended its lead, giving him a season-high five made field goals. It was a huge bounce-back performance for Koo, who missed a pair of 50-yard attempts in Week 14 and wasn't called upon in Week 15 due to the Falcons' offensive struggles.