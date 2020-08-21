Coach Dan Quinn said that there is no firm plan to bring in a second kicker to compete with Koo during training camp, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Quinn conceded that during a season played amidst a pandemic, it's especially crucial to have a contingency plan at every position. The coach mentioned that the Falcons may conduct workouts to "see where we're at" in terms of the kicker and punter positions, but he also stated that the team has been satisfied with Koo's performance thus far in camp. Koo put forth a solid showing during his debut campaign as Atlanta's place kicker in 2019, going 23-for-26 on field-goal attempts and 15-for-16 on extra-point tries.
