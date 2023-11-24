Koo (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Koo has played every game this season and missed just one field-goal attempt and one PAT. That he has far more of the former (22) than the latter (15) is a testament both to Koo's reliability and the Falcons' dysfunction on offense. The team is going back to Desmond Ridder under center after a bye, playing at home against the Saints in a game whose winner will reside in first place in the NFC South.