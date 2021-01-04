Koo converted on field-goal tries of 22 and 21 yards while making all three of his point-after attempts during Sunday's 44-27 loss to Tampa Bay.

Koo's most notable gaffe of the campaign came Week 16 when he missed a potential game-tying field goal of 39 yards in the waning seconds of a loss to the Chiefs. Otherwise, the 26-year-old enjoyed a sterling 2020 season, tying for the league lead in scoring (144 points) while earning his first career Pro Bowl nod. Koo hit on 37 of his 39 field-goal attempts this season while going 33-for-36 on PATs over his 15 appearances. Having pocketed $750,000 on his contract from this season, Koo prepares to become an unrestricted free agent in March.