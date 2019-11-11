Koo drained all four of his field-goal attempts and went 2-for-2 on point-after tries during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.

With all the bad mojo that had afflicted the Falcons' kicker position through the first half of 2019, it took Koo donning the number of a franchise legend to break the slump. Wearing No. 7 in his debut for Atlanta, Koo converted on field-goal tries of 30, 36, 37 and 48 yards after Matt Bryant and Giorgio Tavecchio posted a collective 13-for-23 mark between exhibition and regular-season play. Koo's Week 11 opponent, Carolina, provides optimism that he can be productive once again, as the Panthers came into the weekend ranking among the NFL's 10-worst teams with 2.2 field-goal attempts allowed per game.