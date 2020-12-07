Koo went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone point-after try during Sunday's 21-16 loss to New Orleans.

The reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Month carries his hot streak into December, as he's now converted on 24 consecutive field-goal tries. Koo's success from deep persists, with his first-quarter conversion from 53 yards out placing him at a perfect 7-for-7 from 50-plus yards on the season. The 26-year-old has a strong chance of keeping up his prolific scoring pace Week 14 against the Chargers, with Los Angeles surrendering the eighth-most field-goal attempts per game in the NFL (2.2).