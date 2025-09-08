Head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that the Falcons will work out some kickers this week after Koo missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to Tampa Bay, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. "You have to say [Koo is the kicker] right now, but we'll work out some veterans, we'll work out some up-and-comers," Morris said, highlighting Lenny Krieg, who is on Atlanta's practice squad, as a "developing prospect" for the team.

One of the more reliable kickers in the league from 2019 through 2023, Koo converted a career-worst 73.5 percent of his field-goal attempts last season. In Week 1, Koo connected from 41 and 36 yards before pushing the game-tying field goal wide right at the end of regulation. Though Krieg is part of the organization as a member of the practice squad, the Falcons could bring aboard a veteran kicker with prior NFL experience to pose a more serious threat to potentially unseating Koo atop the depth chart heading into Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.