Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Dealing with left foot injury
Koo (left foot) was limited in Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Koo has been excellent for the Falcons this season, connecting on 17 of 19 field goals (89 percent), including six of 7 from beyond 40 yards. The 24-year-old is perhaps the most effective kicker in the league at onside kicks as well. Koo is dealing with an injury to his plant foot, though, so it'll be important to keep an eye on his practice status this week as well as whether the Falcons bring in kickers for workouts or sign one to the practice squad.
