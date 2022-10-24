Koo made his only field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals.

Koo's lone field goal, a 43-yard attempt as time expired in the first half, was setup by a 56-yard punt return by Avery Williams. After making 10 of 12 field-goal attempts through the first four games of the season, Koo has attempted just two field goals in the last three games. However, Atlanta's schedule is set to soften up after a stretch against some tough defenses, so it's possible Koo will get more opportunities moving forward.