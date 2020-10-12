Koo went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries while converting his lone point-after attempt during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Panthers.

After being ruled out for Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Packers with a groin injury, Koo resumed his strong 2020 campaign against Carolina by pushing his field-goal conversion rate to 91.7 percent. Coupling his efficient FG rate with his success on onside kicks, Koo has been a fine special-teams asset in 12 career appearances for the Falcons. Dependability on extra points has been the area of Koo's game where there remains room for improvement, as he has already missed two of nine attempts on the year.