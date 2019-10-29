Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Finds home in Atlanta
The Falcons signed Koo on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Koo slots in for jettisoned long-time Falcon Matt Bryant. This marks Koo's second stint in the NFL after a four-game run with the Chargers to start the 2017 campaign. In the meantime, the Georgia Southern product has spent time with the Atlanta Legends of the AAF and had a brief spell on the Patriots' practice squad earlier this month.
