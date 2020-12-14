Koo made his lone field-goal attempt of 45 yards, also converting both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

Taking on the team that cut him following a four-game stint in 2017, Koo demonstrated the consistency that has since transformed him into a Pro Bowl-caliber kicker. The 26-year-old reached an incredible 33-for-34 mark on field goals with his Week 14 performance, also pushing his PAT conversion rate above 90 percent for the first time all season. Chargers kicker Michael Badgley, meanwhile, entered the contest tied for 25th in the league with a 73.1 percent conversion rate on field-goal attempts.