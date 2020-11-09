Koo made both of his field-goal attempts, including a long of 52 yards, also going 4-for-4 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 34-27 win against the Broncos.

Koo continues to display consistency from deep range, improving to 3-for-3 on field-goal tries of 50-plus yards this season with his Week 9 performance. The Georgia Southern product has been enjoying a marvelous 2020 with the Falcons overall, as he's 21-for-22 from the field this season after knocking down 23 of 26 tries in eight appearances for Atlanta last year. A sub-90 percent PAT rate the past two seasons provides room for improvement within Koo's game, but the 26-year-old is starting to look like a keeper for the 3-6 Falcons.