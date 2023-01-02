Koo made both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-19 win over Arizona.
Koo connected on a 27-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter to give Atlanta a 17-16 lead and ended Week 17 with a game-winning, 21-yard field goal as time expired to secure a 20-19 win. Across 16 appearances, the fifth-year kicker has made 29 of 34 field-goal attempts, with four of his five misses coming from beyond 50 yards.
