Koo made both of his field-goal attempts and his only point-after try during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans.

Koo was off to a shaky start this year, but he put those concerns behind him with a quality performance versus Houston. He wasn't asked to go beyond his range, which helps, but this is exactly the type of production we've come to expect from the sixth-year kicker. Koo has never had the biggest leg, but he consistently makes the kicks he should and has been lights out with the game on the line, sinking eight game-winning kicks over the past three years.