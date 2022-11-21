Koo made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his point-after tries during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bears.

Koo tied the game at 17 with a 40-yard field goal as time expired in the first half and gave Atlanta a 27-24 lead with a 53-yard boot with under two minutes left to go in regulation. It was certainly a bounce-back performance for the 28-year after he missed his first two extra-point tries of the season during last Thursday's loss to the Panthers. Koo is 18 for 22 on field-goal tries this season, but all four of his misses have come from beyond 40 yards, including three misfires from at least 50 yards.