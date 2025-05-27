Koo (hip) was an active participant at Day 1 of Atlanta's OTAs on Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official website reports.

Koo was back out on the practice field after missing the Falcons' last three contests of the 2024 campaign with a right hip injury, which he said he has now fully recovered from. The kicker made 25 of 34 field-goal attempts while making all 26 of his extra-point tries over 14 games last year. Koo's 74 percent field-goal percentage in 2024 was a career low, and he'll look to get back on track in 2025.