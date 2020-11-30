Koo went 5-for-5 on field-goal tries and 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts during Sunday's 43-6 win against the Raiders.

Koo continues to enjoy a breakout campaign, as he leads all kickers in scoring with 10.9 points per game this season. In fact, the 26-year-old has established himself a buffer in that category, compiling 1.8 more points per game than any other NFL kicker with a minimum of three appearances this year. Over 18 games in a Falcons uniform since Week 9 of 2019, Koo has converted an outstanding 92.9 percent of his field-goal attempts.