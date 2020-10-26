Koo went 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Lions.
Koo had provided steady production with an average of three field-goal conversions per game Weeks 1 through 6, but he wasn't afforded a single try in a home loss to Detroit. The Falcons did go for it twice on fourth downs, with one of those attempts involving the decision to pass on a potential 30-yard attempt from Koo. He may garner more opportunities Week 8 during a Thursday night matchup against the Panthers, as Carolina's red-zone defense has been reasonably effective in holding opponents to a 65.2 percent TD rate this season.