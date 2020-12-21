Koo made both of his field-goal attempts while going 3-for-3 on point-after tries during Sunday's 31-27 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Georgia Southern product continues a tremendous streak of play by virtue of his Week 15 performance, as Koo is now a perfect 30-for-30 on field goals and extra points over his past six outings. Season-long, Koo boasts a sterling conversion rate of 97.2 percent on 36 field-goal tries, though his 90.3 PAT rate is a work in progress. He remains the NFL's leading scorer with 133 points heading into a Week 16 road trip to Kansas City.