Koo went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries during Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.

One week after Koo converted on his third onside kick attempt in as many tries, Dallas' Greg Zuerlein executed a successful onsider of his own, kick-rolling a ball ever slowly to the 10-yard threshold, and enabling C.J. Goodwin to pounce on the loose ball as soon as he became eligible to do so. Koo wasn't granted the opportunity to execute any special-teams miracles during the Week 2 loss, though he was flawless on his seven combined field goal and PATs. He is now 29-for-32 on field-goal tries in his Falcons career, heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Bears.