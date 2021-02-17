Koo will be an exclusive-rights free agent, which "practically guarantees" he'll be back with the Falcons for 2021, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

An exclusive-rights "free agent" (ERFA) is any player who reaches the end of his contract with less than three accrued seasons in the NFL. These players don't actually have any negotiating power, as they can only play for their original team, so long as the team offers them a minimum salary tender. Koo's impressive performance the past two years ensures he'll get that tender, unless he receives a long-term extension first. Either way, he figures to be Atlanta's kicker in 2021, hoping to build on a 2020 campaign in which he converted 37 of 39 field-goal attempts and 33 of 36 PATs.