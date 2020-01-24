Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Likely to be tendered by Atlanta
Koo is expected to be brought back by the Falcons on a one-year tender, Jason Butt of the Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old kicker is set to become an exclusive-rights free agent upon the dawn of the new league year, but Atlanta wants to bring him back after he went 23-for-26 on field goals and 15-for-16 on extra points during his first campaign with the team. Coach Dan Quinn has made it clear, however, that unlike last year there is expected to be competition for the starting kicker job throughout the offseason. Giorgio Tavecchio was the lone kicker on Atlanta's roster to begin the 2019 preseason, but he converted just four of nine kicks during the exhibition slate before being ousted by veteran Matt Bryant and subsequently Koo, who made his season debut Week 10.
