Koo is expected to miss time due to the groin strain he played through during Sunday's loss to the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Koo managed to tough out his injury during Sunday's loss, but he wasn't able to handle kickoff duties and also missed one field-goal try and an extra-point attempt. Depending on the severity of his injury, the Falcons could consider placing Koo on IR for a minimum of three weeks. Cameron Nizialek is a candidate to be promoted from the practice squad, though Atlanta could also opt to delve into the free agent kicker market.