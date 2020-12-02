Koo (quadriceps) was limited in practice Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Koo's right quad is a little sore after he converted all nine of his kicks in last week's 43-6 drubbing of the Raiders. Unless his practice participation declines as the week unfolds, Koo should be able to suit up when the Saints come to town Sunday.
