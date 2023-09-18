Koo made one of his two extra-point tries and all four of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers.

Koo made a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter to open the scoring, but he missed an extra-point attempt after a Drake London touchdown in the second quarter. The veteran kicker bounced back in a big way in the second half and connected on all three of his field-goal attempts, including a go-ahead 25-yarder with under a minute left in the game. Despite the missed PAT, Koo remains a consistent and effective kicker in reality and fantasy.