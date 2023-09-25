Koo made two of three field-goal attempts and didn't attempt a point-after try during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Koo has missed a kick in back-to-back games. He missed a point-after try in Week 2 versus Green Bay and pulled a 47-yard field-goal attempt wide left during Sunday's double-digit loss. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2020, Koo has missed just 16 kicks. However, nine of those have come over his last 20 appearances. It's not time to hit the panic button just yet, as Koo has been resilient after wayward stretches in his career.