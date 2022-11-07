Koo converted one of two field-goal attempts and both of his point-after tries during Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Chargers.

Koo gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter with a 29-yard field goal and went on to make both of his extra-point tries before missing a 50-yard attempt wide right at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Through nine games, the kicker has missed just three kicks, all three of which were beyond 40 yards -- including two from 50-plus. Koo remains one of the more consistent kickers in the league, but his overall fantasy production has been limited by Atlanta's offense, which has scored fewer than 20 points in three of the past five weeks.