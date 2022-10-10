Koo missed his only field-goal attempt and made his only extra-point try during Sunday's 21-15 defeat versus Tampa Bay.

The Falcons offense faltered against Tampa Bay, which hindered Koo's overall potential, but the kicker didn't do himself any favors by missing a 52-yarder near the end of the first half. Both of Koo's misses this season have come from beyond 50-plus yards, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried about his accuracy. However, it is concerning to see Atlanta struggle to move the ball after being extremely efficient through the first four weeks of the season. The Falcons face another strong defense (49ers) in Week 6, but Kyle Pitts (hamstring) potentially returning from a one-game absence could get Atlanta back on track, which would bode well for Koo's production moving forward.