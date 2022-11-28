Koo converted two of three field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 19-13 loss to Washington.

Koo opened the scoring with a 47-yard field goal to cap off Atlanta's opening offensive drive. He added his lone extra point before missing a 58-yard attempt at the end of the first half. However, the fifth-year kicker bounced back by connecting on a 48-yarder in the third quarter. Koo's missed a career-high five field goals this season, but four of those have come from beyond 50 yards.