Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Misses another kick
Koo went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on PATs during Sunday's 24-12 win against the Jaguars.
The 25-year-old may be the most accomplished onside kicker of the 2019 NFL season, but he's been hit-or-miss on field goals in going 82.4 percent since Week 11. Upcoming next is a promising opportunity for Koo if he can level out his consistency, with Atlanta taking on a Buccaneers team that ranks tied for 32nd in the NFL with 2.5 field-goal attempts allowed per game.
