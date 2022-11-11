Koo made his only field-goal attempt but missed both of his extra-point tries during Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers.

It wasn't a night to remember by any means for Koo, who missed both of his extra-point attempts during Thursday's contest in Carolina. However, the 28-year-old kicker knocked down his lone field-goal try from 33 yards out, just four days after he failed to sink a 50-yarder. Given that the Falcons played on Thursday, Koo now gets some extra time off to prepare for the team's Week 11 matchup versus Chicago.