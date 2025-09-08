Koo went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries during the Falcons' 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Koo had no problem connecting on field goals from 41 and 36 yards in the second and third quarter, respectively. He had a chance to send Sunday's game to overtime, but his 44-yard field goal sailed wide right, allowing the Bucs to take a knee on the next play to seal the game. Koo is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign in which he went just 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) on his field-goal attempts, including 6-for-9 on tries from 50-plus yards. He'll look to bounce back in Week 2 against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 14.