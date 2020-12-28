Koo made both of his extra-point tries but missed on a potential game-tying 39-yard field-goal attempt with 14 seconds remaining in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Koo pushed the crunch-time kick wide right, continuing a season of frequent late-game heartbreak for the Falcons faithful. The 26-year-old had missed only one of 36 field-goal attempts this season coming into Week 16, composing a perfect 8-for-8 mark on kicks of 50 yards or more. Koo's 30-for-33 rate on extra-point attempts demonstrates a potential blindspot in his game at the short-to-intermediate level, and unfortunately for Atlanta, that reality reared its ugly head Sunday afternoon.