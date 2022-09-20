Koo made one of two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.

After the Falcons moved the ball down the field on their opening drive, Koo lost the momentum by missing a 44-yard field goal wide left. He bounced back in the second by connecting on a 26-yard chip shot and made both of his extra-point tries in the second half, but his overall production was disappointing for fantasy mangers after his huge performance in Week 1. Regardless, Koo figures to be a solid option moving forward as Atlanta's offense appears to be better than initially anticipated.