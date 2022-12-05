Koo connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and made his lone point-after try during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh.

Koo put the Falcons on the board with a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter and added a 51-yard make on the Falcons' next offensive drive. He also connected on a 28-yard chip shot to cut Atlanta's lead to 19-16 in the fourth quarter. Coming into the contest, Koo was just 4-8 on field-goal attempts from beyond 50 yards, so connecting on two of them in one game is certainly a major confidence boost for the fifth-year kicker.