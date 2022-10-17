Koo made all four of his extra-point tries and didn't attempt a field goal during Sunday's 28-14 win over the 49ers.

Atlanta's offense was surprisingly efficient in the red zone against the 49ers' depleted defense, hindering Koo's overall fantasy production. Regardless, it's an encouraging sign to see the Falcons consistently move the ball, which should bode well for the kicker moving forward. Through six games, the fifth-year pro has connected on all 14 of his PATs and 10 of 13 field-goal attempts.