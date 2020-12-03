Koo (quadriceps) turned in a full practice Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Koo was a limited participant Wednesday while he nursed a right quad injury, but his ability to take every rep in practice a day later puts him on track to retain kicking duties for the Falcons in Sunday's game versus the Saints. The 26-year-old has actually been more accurate on field-goal attempts than extra-point tries this season, going 29 for 30 and 22 for 25 in those respective situations.
