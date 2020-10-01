Koo (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The Falcons haven't officially ruled Koo out for Monday's game against the Packers, but the kicker appears set to miss time after suffering a right groin strain during the team's Week 3 loss to the Bears. In anticipation of Koo's absence, the Falcons added another kicker to their practice squad Thursday in Elliott Fry. He'll presumably be elevated to the 53-man roster in the coming days and should make his NFL debut Week 4.
More News
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Likely to miss time•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Plays through leg strain•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Knocks down seven kicks•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Onside-kick master delivers again•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Camp performance so far sufficient•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Expected to face competition•