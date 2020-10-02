Koo (groin) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The Falcons have already stated that Koo is likely to miss time, and a second straight DNP to start the practice week aligns with that notion. Elliott Fry is on the practice squad and will likely be elevated if Koo is indeed ruled out.
