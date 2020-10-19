Koo went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 40-23 win against Minnesota.

The 26-year-old remains a high-floor fantasy option, with multiple field goals converted in all five of his appearances this season, and three or more field-goal attempts in each of his past four outings. Koo has been reliable from intermediate-to-deep range as well, nailing all three of his attempts Sunday from 40-plus yards, and standing at a 9-for-10 mark from 40 or more yards out this season.