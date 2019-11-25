Koo went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts, and converted on his lone point-after try during Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers.

The former Chargers kickers has been extremely efficient in the early going of his Falcons career, knocking down 10 of 11 field goals and seven of seven PATs. During Sunday's inter-divisional showdown of sub-.500 clubs, Koo converted on field-goal tries of 25, 38 and 40 yards. While he's hit better than 90 percent of his attempts through three games, Koo has yet to be tested from 50-plus yards as Atlanta heads into a Thanksgiving night matchup against a Saints defense that ranks top 10 in the NFL with just 2.9 red-zone scoring attempts allowed per game.