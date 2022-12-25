Koo converted all three of his field-goal attempts during Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens.

Koo put the Falcons on the board with a 32-yard field goal to end the first half, cutting Baltimore's lead to 14-3. He added a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 37-yarder in the fourth, marking the fifth time that he's made at least three field goals in a game this season. Koo clearly benefitted Saturday from Desmond Ridder's struggles in the red zone, but the kicker's overall potential moving forward has to be limited given the Falcons have failed to score 20 or more points in six of their last seven matchups.