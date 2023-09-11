Koo made his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his point-after tries during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Koo tied the game at 10 with a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter, but that was his only field-goal try, as the Falcons' offense was efficient when they were in Carolina's territory. The undrafted kicker got off to a shaky start during the preseason, missing two extra-point attempts in the opener, but as expected, Koo was rock solid in the regular-season opener and remains one of the more reliable kickers in the league.