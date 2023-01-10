Koo went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries during Sunday's 30-17 win versus the Buccaneers.

Koo gave the Falcons a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter with a 49-yard field goal and added a 24-yard chip shot in the third to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 17-13. The kicker ended the campaign by connecting on a 51-yard attempt that extended Atlanta's lead to 30-17 late in the fourth quarter. After a shaky start to the campaign, Koo turned it around and made 16 of his final 17 field-goal attempts, with his lone miss coming from beyond 50 yards. He also made all 11 of his PATs during that stretch (seven games). Koo signed a five-year extension in March of 2022 and has more than solidified himself as a consistent and effective kicker over his past four seasons in Atlanta.