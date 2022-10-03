Koo converted on all three of his field-goal attempts and both point-after tries during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Browns.

Koo opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal on the Falcons' first offensive possession, and after connecting on back-to-back PATs, he added a game-tying 21-yard chip shot and a game-winning 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Atlanta's offense continues to move the ball well, but they've struggled mightily in the red zone, which bodes well for Koo's overall fantasy potential. Through four games, the fifth-year kicker has made 10 of 12 field-goal attempts and all nine of his extra-point tries.