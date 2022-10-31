Koo connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 37-34 overtime victory over Carolina.

Koo gave the Falcons a 24-21 lead with a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and extended Atlanta's lead to 34-28 with a 34-yard try with 36 seconds left in regulation. After a heroic play from D.J. Moore, the game went into overtime, and Koo eventually nailed a game-winning 41-yarder after Panthers kicker Eddie Pineiro missed a 32-yard attempt on the previous drive. Koo has yet to miss an extra point this season, and two of his three field-goal misses have come from beyond 50 yards. The fifth-year pro continues to be one of the more reliable kickers in the league and has benefitted from Atlanta's surprisingly efficient offense in 2022.