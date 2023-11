Koo made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 24-15 win over the Saints.

Despite being limited at practice during Week 12 prep due to a back injury, Koo didn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest. He didn't show any ill effects during the win, making all four of his kicks, including a 39-yarder in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game. Koo hasn't missed a kick since Week 3, sinking 13 PATs and 15 FGs during that stretch.