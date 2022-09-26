Koo converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his point-after tries during Sunday's 27-23 win against the Seahawks.

Koo tied the game at 10 with a 41-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter and tied the game again at 20 with a 54-yard boot in the third quarter, saving a potential disastrous possession after Marcus Mariota was strip-sacked on a manageable third-down play. The Falcons offense has scored at least 25 points in each game this season and have proven capable of moving the ball efficiently, which both bode well for Koo's overall fantasy potential moving forward.